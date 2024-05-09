There will be no blackout, there may be restrictions during peak hours - power engineers

There will be no blackout in Ukraine. There may be restrictions during peak hours that may affect household consumers. This was stated by Artem Martyniuk, acting CEO of Ukrainian Distribution Networks, during a telethon on Thursday, a UNN correspondent reports.

There will be no blackout. In my opinion, the Russians will not be able to apply a total blackout. There may be restrictions during peak hours that may affect us as consumers. We will have some problems with power outages from 18:00 to 23:00, but I emphasize once again that there is no question of a blackout - Martyniuk said.

Addendum

The Ministry of Energy reportedthat due to the enemy attack and significant damage to power facilities, power supply to industrial consumers was limited, and restrictions for industry may be applied today, May 9.

On May 8, Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk reportedthat Ukraine had lost more than 8 GW of power due to shelling of its energy infrastructure.