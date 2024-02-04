ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Actual
Today is World Cancer Day: why cancer is still dangerous, how many people have cancer in Ukraine

Today is World Cancer Day: why cancer is still dangerous, how many people have cancer in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33931 views

Countries around the world celebrate World Cancer Day on February 4 to promote cancer research, treatment and prevention, and to mobilize efforts to fight the disease.

Today, on February 4, many countries around the world are celebrating World Cancer Day. The event was launched in 2000 in Paris at the World Summit on Cancer, UNN reports .

The summit participants adopted the Cancer Charter, which provides for the promotion of research into the treatment and prevention of cancer, modernization of services provided to patients with cancer, and mobilization of the global community to fight cancer.

According to the WHO, there are more than 100 types of cancer. According to statistics, about 20 million new cases of cancer are recorded every year in the world, and about 10 million people die from cancer.

More than 60% of new cancer cases are registered in Africa, Asia, and Central and South America. These regions account for 70% of all cancer deaths.

Worldwide, the largest number of men die of lung, stomach, liver, colon, rectum, and esophagus cancers, and the largest number of women die of breast, lung, stomach, rectum, colon, and cervical cancers.

There are about one million cancer patients in Ukraine. Up to 80 thousand people die of cancer in our country every year.

WHO predicts an increase in the number of cancer cases by more than 75% by 205001.02.24, 17:28 • 22669 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyHealth
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization
aziiaAsia
africaAfrica
parisParis
ukraineUkraine

