Today is World Cancer Day: why cancer is still dangerous, how many people have cancer in Ukraine

Today, on February 4, many countries around the world are celebrating World Cancer Day. The event was launched in 2000 in Paris at the World Summit on Cancer, UNN reports .

The summit participants adopted the Cancer Charter, which provides for the promotion of research into the treatment and prevention of cancer, modernization of services provided to patients with cancer, and mobilization of the global community to fight cancer.

According to the WHO, there are more than 100 types of cancer. According to statistics, about 20 million new cases of cancer are recorded every year in the world, and about 10 million people die from cancer.

More than 60% of new cancer cases are registered in Africa, Asia, and Central and South America. These regions account for 70% of all cancer deaths.

Worldwide, the largest number of men die of lung, stomach, liver, colon, rectum, and esophagus cancers, and the largest number of women die of breast, lung, stomach, rectum, colon, and cervical cancers.

There are about one million cancer patients in Ukraine. Up to 80 thousand people die of cancer in our country every year.

WHO predicts an increase in the number of cancer cases by more than 75% by 2050