Three caches with Russian weapons and explosives discovered in 3 regions: grenade launchers of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups found near Kyiv

Law enforcement officers discovered three caches of Russian weapons and explosives in Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Zakarpattia regions. Among the seized items were grenade launchers of enemy subversive groups near Kyiv. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU press service.

SBU discovered three caches with weapons and ammunition in different regions of Ukraine. One of them was left by the racists while fleeing from Kyiv region, so that the hidden weapons could be used by Russian subversive groups - the SBU said in a statement.

Another cache with munitions was set up by a repeat offender who tried to sell them to criminals in western Ukraine.

The seized items include an arsenal of Russian grenade launchers, over 15 kg of explosives with electric detonators and automatic weapons.

For example, in Kyiv region, SBU officers discovered a well-disguised cache of Russian-made weapons in Bucha district.

The cache was set up under the floor of an abandoned building in a village near the capital.

Law enforcement officers found 5 grenade launchers, including anti-tank grenades, 12 F-1, RGD-5 and RGO combat grenades in the cache.

As noted, the cache with munitions was equipped by the Rashists during the occupation of the settlement. However, when the invaders fled Kyiv region, they left the cache for Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

According to available data, enemy subversive groups planned to use hidden weapons to commit sabotage in the capital region, the SBU said.

In addition, in Zakarpattia region, law enforcement officers exposed a criminal serving a sentence in a penitentiary for illegal arms sales. The investigation revealed that before his arrest, the offender had hidden an arsenal of munitions near a local quarry.

While behind bars, he tried to sell concealed weapons through his own connections.

They seized a large batch of TNT and plastid with electric detonators, 7 combat grenades and almost 600 rounds of ammunition for small arms.

In addition, an arms dealer was detained in Vinnytsia region who wanted to sell a Russian Kalashnikov rifle, over a thousand rounds of ammunition and a dozen combat grenades to criminals.