This year, a record number of people enrolled in the EWI, including 91 thousand men aged 25+

This year, a record number of people have signed up for the Unified Entrance Exam for Master's and PhD programs - 246 thousand people, 91 thousand of whom are men aged 25+ who already have a master's or specialist degree. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Mykhailo Vynnytsky during a telethon and noted that there is an increased demand for higher education among people who want to avoid mobilization, reports UNN correspondent .

We have a rather big problem this year, that higher education, especially full-time higher education, provides a deferral from mobilization, which means that we have an increased demand for higher education from people who do not actually use education for its intended purpose. This means that they are not motivated to get an education, but want to stay for a certain period of time to avoid being mobilized - Vynnytsky said.

He noted that today there are quite a few different mechanisms to deal with this phenomenon.

"First of all, it is at the level of institutions. In 2023, institutions have accepted a fairly large number of people who are not actually studying. I want to thank the educational institutions that maintain a certain level of quality by expelling those people who did not actually come to higher education as intended. But, in addition, this year the state has also introduced some mechanisms for selecting applicants at the master's and postgraduate levels. We are talking about a single entrance exam," said Vynnytsky.

According to him, this year a record number of people have signed up for the Unified Entrance Exam for Master's and PhD programs.

This year, 246 thousand people have signed up for this exam, 91 thousand of whom are men aged 25+ who already have a master's degree or a specialist degree. Obviously, this is a record number of people who would like to apply for graduate school. What has been done? This year, the Ministry of Education has decided that we will provide full-time postgraduate studies exclusively at the expense of the state budget, so there will be no contractual form and it will be a strengthening of the postgraduate program, meaning that those people who really want to do science will receive state support for this, as in Europe - Vynnytskyi said.

He noted that in order to get to such places, one has to pass a rather difficult national exam and pass a selection at the level of the educational institution.

