NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 73104 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 81706 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 101969 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 179277 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 224698 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138343 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365829 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181027 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149254 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197719 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

This year, a record number of people enrolled in the EWI, including 91 thousand men aged 25+

Kyiv • UNN

• 12415 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12415 views

A record 246,000 people, including 91,000 men aged 25+ with a master's or specialist's degree, have registered for this year's Unified Entrance Exam for master's and PhD programs.

This year, a record number of people enrolled in the EWI, including 91 thousand men aged 25+

This year, a record number of people have signed up for the Unified Entrance Exam for Master's and PhD programs - 246 thousand people, 91 thousand of whom are men aged 25+ who already have a master's or specialist degree. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Mykhailo Vynnytsky during a telethon and noted that there is an increased demand for higher education among people who want to avoid mobilization, reports UNN correspondent .

We have a rather big problem this year, that higher education, especially full-time higher education, provides a deferral from mobilization, which means that we have an increased demand for higher education from people who do not actually use education for its intended purpose. This means that they are not motivated to get an education, but want to stay for a certain period of time to avoid being mobilized

- Vynnytsky said.

He noted that today there are quite a few different mechanisms to deal with this phenomenon.

The Ministry of education and Science told about the new rules for admission to graduate school24.06.24, 20:49 • 23215 views

"First of all, it is at the level of institutions. In 2023, institutions have accepted a fairly large number of people who are not actually studying. I want to thank the educational institutions that maintain a certain level of quality by expelling those people who did not actually come to higher education as intended. But, in addition, this year the state has also introduced some mechanisms for selecting applicants at the master's and postgraduate levels. We are talking about a single entrance exam," said Vynnytsky.

According to him, this year a record number of people have signed up for the Unified Entrance Exam for Master's and PhD programs.

This year, 246 thousand people have signed up for this exam, 91 thousand of whom are men aged 25+ who already have a master's degree or a specialist degree. Obviously, this is a record number of people who would like to apply for graduate school. What has been done? This year, the Ministry of Education has decided that we will provide full-time postgraduate studies exclusively at the expense of the state budget, so there will be no contractual form and it will be a strengthening of the postgraduate program, meaning that those people who really want to do science will receive state support for this, as in Europe

- Vynnytskyi said.

He noted that in order to get to such places, one has to pass a rather difficult national exam and pass a selection at the level of the educational institution.

There will be no increase in the number of places for Master's and postgraduate studies, despite the demand – Ministry of education and science03.06.24, 16:37 • 16410 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
Europe
Ukraine
Poland
