There will be no increase in the number of places for Master's and postgraduate studies, despite the demand – Ministry of education and science

There will be no increase in the number of places for Master's and postgraduate studies, regardless of demand and various other circumstances. The educational sphere will never in life help people who use various methods in order not to fulfill their constitutional duties.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of education and science Andrey Vitrenko during a briefing, the correspondent of UNN reports.

This year, the number of people who want to enroll in Master's and postgraduate programs has reached more than 200 thousand people, these are exactly the people who registered for the EVA Vitrenko said.

According to him, usually 120-130 thousand people register for such exams.

As for the increase in the number of seats, there will be no increase in the number of seats. Because all places they are limited by license restrictions. That is, depending on the number of licenses in each higher education institution. The review of licensed locations will not take place now, regardless of demand and regardless of various other circumstances. Teachers, the educational sphere will never in its life help those people who use various methods in order not to fulfill their constitutional duties - said Vitrenko.

As of May 27, more than 167 thousand potential participants applied to admissions committees of higher education institutions and received exam sheets.