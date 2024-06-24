ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 3820 views

The Ministry of education and Science told about the new rules for admission to graduate school

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23215 views

The Ministry of education and science of Ukraine has introduced new rules for admission to graduate school in 2024, requiring a minimum score of 160 points on the EBI exam and allowing only correspondence or evening training under contract to prevent fictitious enrollment of those who seek a deferral from conscription.

The Ministry of education and Science told about the new rules for admission to graduate school

Now, in order to enter graduate school, you need to pass the EBI by at least 160 points, and the contract form of study will take place exclusively in the correspondence or evening form of study. This was announced by the minister of education and science of Ukraine Oksen Lesnoy, writes UNN.

It is no secret that over the past two years, the number of male students of military age who suddenly remembered that they need a second or third higher education, postgraduate or doctoral studies has increased rapidly. The thirst for knowledge is wonderful. Fictitious training — no. Therefore, we are changing the rules for admission to graduate school in 2024

Lesnoy wrote.

The minister of Education notes that the EMI remains, but the passing score in the part of the TZNK must be at least 160 points.

And this part is mandatory for admission to the entrance tests of an institution or institution. A foreign language is compiled and is mandatory for admission to the master's program, but not mandatory for admission to graduate school. However, we will see and analyze the cross-section of knowledge and the general level

he adds.

Also, now it will be possible to apply for a contract in graduate school only on correspondence or evening forms, which do not give the right to a postponement.

The focus is on the quality of education, so we prioritize full-time education. And in order not to cut off the possibility of admission for the real, motivated and capable, we are increasing the number of places on the budget – from 3,200 to 7,000

Lesnoy emphasized.

recall

Now about 280 thousand people have already registered to take the national multi - subject test, of which almost 20 thousand are abroad. this is 20 thousand more peoplethan last year. There is also a record number of registered students for passing the unified exam for admission to the master's and postgraduate programs. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyPolitics
