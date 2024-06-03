This week, the Parliament is waiting for personnel issues: the MP named the names of new ministers
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada may vote this week for the appointment of Alexey Chernyshev as the new minister of infrastructure, and Alexey Kuleba as the new minister of regional development.
This week, the Verkhovna Rada may vote for new personnel appointments. In particular, people's deputies will choose the head of the Ministry of development of communities, territories and infrastructure of Ukraine and the head for the Ministry of regional development. This was stated by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.
Details
According to Zheleznyak, Alexey Kuleba will leave the deputy op for the position of head of the Ministry of regional development, which may be separated from the Ministry of development of communities, territories and infrastructure of Ukraine after the dismissal of Alexander Kubrakov.
Instead, Alexey Chernyshov (CEO of Naftogaz) should become Minister of infrastructure
Well, according to the personnel, I think I told you everything correctly:Chernyshov on the Ministry of Finance
Kuleba on the Ministry of Regional Development
He explained that on Tuesday, representatives of the "servants of the people" will gather the faction and officially submit the candidacy of the Prime Minister. But on Wednesday, meetings of relevant committees and voting in the Parliament will be held.
Recall
The Ukrainian parliament supported the dismissal of Alexander Kubrakov from the posts of deputy prime minister for the restoration of Ukraine and Minister of community, territory and infrastructure development.