This week, the Parliament is waiting for personnel issues: the MP named the names of new ministers

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 46369 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101437 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144656 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149209 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244904 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173006 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164490 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148179 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222771 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113008 views

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 80229 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111015 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 40187 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 53123 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 90230 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244904 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222771 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209101 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234997 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221965 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 46369 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 27160 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 32094 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111015 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112701 views
Actual
This week, the Parliament is waiting for personnel issues: the MP named the names of new ministers

This week, the Parliament is waiting for personnel issues: the MP named the names of new ministers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39681 views

The Verkhovna Rada may vote this week for the appointment of Alexey Chernyshev as the new minister of infrastructure, and Alexey Kuleba as the new minister of regional development.

This week, the Verkhovna Rada may vote for new personnel appointments. In particular, people's deputies will choose the head of the Ministry of development of communities, territories and infrastructure of Ukraine and the head for the Ministry of regional development. This was stated by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.

Details 

According to Zheleznyak, Alexey Kuleba will leave the deputy op for the position of head    of the Ministry of regional development, which may be separated from the Ministry of development of communities, territories and infrastructure of Ukraine after the dismissal of Alexander Kubrakov.

"Servants of the People" decided to divide the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure into factions08.05.24, 19:29 • 152295 views

Instead, Alexey Chernyshov (CEO of Naftogaz) should become Minister of infrastructure

Well, according to the personnel, I think I told you everything correctly:Chernyshov on the Ministry of Finance
Kuleba on the Ministry of Regional Development

- said the MP. 

He explained that on Tuesday, representatives of the "servants of the people" will gather the faction and officially submit  the candidacy of the Prime Minister. But on Wednesday, meetings of relevant committees and voting in the Parliament will be held.

Recall

The Ukrainian parliament supported the dismissal of Alexander Kubrakov from the posts of deputy prime minister for the restoration of Ukraine and Minister of community, territory and infrastructure development. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
naftogazNaftogaz
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak
ukraineUkraine

