"Servants of the People" decided to divide the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure into factions

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80869 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107284 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150146 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154190 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250432 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174169 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165427 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148337 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225956 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113060 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39469 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31441 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63788 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 31911 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57793 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250432 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225956 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212010 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237753 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224556 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 80869 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57793 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63788 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112926 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113826 views
"Servants of the People" decided to divide the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure into factions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 152296 views

The Servant of the People faction has decided to split the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine into two separate agencies. One is likely to deal with infrastructure issues, and the other with community development.

"The Servants of the People party decided to divide the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine into two departments at a faction meeting. This was reported to UNN by an informed source.

Details

According to the source of UNN, the Servant of the People faction decided to divide the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine during the meeting.

Thus, two separate agencies will appear in Ukraine - one will deal with infrastructure issues, and the other will develop communities and territories.

"Servants of the People" to hold a faction meeting today to discuss personnel changes in the government08.05.24, 17:00 • 131614 views

We will remind

In December 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers merged the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
ukraineUkraine

