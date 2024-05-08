"Servants of the People" decided to divide the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure into factions

"The Servants of the People party decided to divide the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine into two departments at a faction meeting. This was reported to UNN by an informed source.

Details

According to the source of UNN, the Servant of the People faction decided to divide the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine during the meeting.

Thus, two separate agencies will appear in Ukraine - one will deal with infrastructure issues, and the other will develop communities and territories.

We will remind

In December 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers merged the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development.