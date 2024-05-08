"Servants of the People" to hold a faction meeting today to discuss personnel changes in the government

Today, the "Servants of the People" will gather for a faction meeting to discuss personnel issues in the government. This was reported to UNN by a source in the Verkhovna Rada.

Today, in a few hours, the "Servant of the People" faction will hold a meeting to discuss personnel issues - dismissals in the Cabinet of Ministers, the meeting will last about an hour and a half - the source told UNN.

Moreover, according to preliminary information, tomorrow a number of personnel issues related to the dismissal of some members of the Cabinet of Ministers will be put to a vote in the Verkhovna Rada.

Personnel changes: the parade of resignations in the Rada has been postponed, but some dismissals are expected