"Servants of the People" to hold a faction meeting today to discuss personnel changes in the government
Kyiv • UNN
The Servant of the People faction will hold a meeting to discuss the dismissal of some Cabinet ministers, and tomorrow the parliament is expected to vote on personnel changes.
Today, the "Servants of the People" will gather for a faction meeting to discuss personnel issues in the government. This was reported to UNN by a source in the Verkhovna Rada.
Today, in a few hours, the "Servant of the People" faction will hold a meeting to discuss personnel issues - dismissals in the Cabinet of Ministers, the meeting will last about an hour and a half
Moreover, according to preliminary information, tomorrow a number of personnel issues related to the dismissal of some members of the Cabinet of Ministers will be put to a vote in the Verkhovna Rada.
Personnel changes: the parade of resignations in the Rada has been postponed, but some dismissals are expected23.04.24, 08:49 • 15100 views