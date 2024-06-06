"This day went down in history": "OPP" about rebuilding its work to participate in the grain initiative

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, a number of enterprises have reorganized their operations to meet the military requirements, including the "Odesa Port Plant". Yuriy Kovalsky, Acting Chairman of the Board and Director of OPP, told UNN how the war has changed the company's operations.

"Odesa Port Plant" has joined the grain initiative since November 2022 and during this time has reached the level of a significant player from a"beginner" in this industry.

Yuriy Kovalsky noted that the day when the "Odesa Port Plant" joined the grain corridor went down in the history of the enterprise.

Many preparatory procedures were carried out, existing schemes for the implementation of this project were developed, and a positive decision was received from the regulatory authorities, which gives permission to use the capacity of the plant's transshipment complex for grain shipment and reconstruction - he said.

According to him, participation in the grain initiative was an important step for restoring the company's potential and reviving the economy of our country.

"At a time when the Armed Forces of Ukraine are reclaiming our land, we must use all resources and opportunities to restore the economic potential of our native flourishing Ukraine," Yuriy Kovalsky notes.

"Odessa Portside plant" plays an important role in the work of the grain corridor - MPs

Earlier, OPP reported on the results of its work within the framework of the grain Initiative.

The commercial structure of Olsides Black Sea tried to use the road on the balance sheet of OPP to transport vegetable oil to the berths in the Port of Yuzhny. The company did not provide the necessary package of documents for obtaining the appropriate permit to travel this way, but instead began to use it without permission.

During the unauthorized use of the specified road, the company destroyed the road surface with its trucks.