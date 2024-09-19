There will be no more Druzhba town in Sumy region: which settlements were renamed by the Rada

At the second attempt, the Verkhovna Rada de-Russified the names of settlements by adopting a resolution to rename 327 settlements. In particular, the town of Druzhba in Sumy Oblast was renamed Khutir-Mykhailivskyi. What other towns and villages received a new name, MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn told in Telegram, reports UNN.

According to him, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution to rename the following settlements, among others:

Novomoskovsk (Dnipropetrovska oblast) - Samar;

Pershotravensk (Dnipropetrovska oblast) - Shakhtarske;

Pervomaisk (Luhansk region) - Sokolohirsk;

Molodohvardiysk (Luhansk region) - Atamanivka;

Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region) - Siverskodonetsk;

Chervonohrad (Lviv region) - Sheptytsky;

Druzhba (Sumy region) - Khutir-Mykhailivskyi;

Krasnohrad (Kharkiv region) - Berestyn;

Pervomaiskyi (Kharkiv region) - Zlatopil;

Vatutine (Cherkasy region) - Bahacheve.

According to the MP, there is still a vote in the Rada for new names of cities and villages. In particular, such controversial names as Pavlohrad, Synelnykove, or Pervomaisk in Mykolaiv region.

