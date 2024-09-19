ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111900 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115204 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187225 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147833 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149400 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141402 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192487 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112279 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181954 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104935 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

There will be no more Druzhba town in Sumy region: which settlements were renamed by the Rada

There will be no more Druzhba town in Sumy region: which settlements were renamed by the Rada

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20179 views

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a resolution to rename 327 settlements in Ukraine. Among the changes: Druzhba became Khutir-Mykhailivskyi, Novomoskovsk became Samar, and Chervonohrad became Sheptytskyi.

At the second attempt, the Verkhovna Rada de-Russified the names of settlements by adopting a resolution to rename 327 settlements. In particular, the town of Druzhba in Sumy Oblast was renamed Khutir-Mykhailivskyi. What other towns and villages received a new name, MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn told in Telegram, reports UNN.

According to him, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution to rename the following settlements, among others:

  • Novomoskovsk (Dnipropetrovska oblast) - Samar;
  • Pershotravensk (Dnipropetrovska oblast) - Shakhtarske;
  • Pervomaisk (Luhansk region) - Sokolohirsk;
  • Molodohvardiysk (Luhansk region) - Atamanivka;
  • Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region) - Siverskodonetsk;
  • Chervonohrad (Lviv region) - Sheptytsky;
  • Druzhba (Sumy region) - Khutir-Mykhailivskyi;
  • Krasnohrad (Kharkiv region) - Berestyn;
  • Pervomaiskyi (Kharkiv region) - Zlatopil;
  • Vatutine (Cherkasy region) - Bahacheve.

According to the MP, there is still a vote in the Rada for new names of cities and villages. In particular, such controversial names as Pavlohrad, Synelnykove, or Pervomaisk in Mykolaiv region.

Verkhovna Rada supports renaming of 328 settlements as part of de-sovietization19.09.24, 12:05 • 20565 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyPolitics
kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
luhansk-oblastLuhansk Oblast
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada

Contact us about advertising