There will be no direct talks with Russia - President's Office

There will be no direct negotiations with Russia. This is not the format that will even be discussed at the Peace Summit, which began today. This was announced by Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Ihor Zhovkva during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

There will be no direct talks with Russia. This is not the format that will even be discussed at this Summit. This summit is to start the peace process, that's why it's called the Inaugural Summit, that's why it's called the Initial Summit... The President has explained more than once why Russia is not at this Summit... It is clear that this Summit will be the beginning. We do not aim to solve all the problems at this Summit.. - Zhovkva said.

According to him, the task of the international community will be to deprive Russia of the tools of aggression in all spheres.

Earlier, the President of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd, said that in order to move the process towards peace , Russia will have to be involved at some point.

Amherd also stated that during the Peace Summit, the participants want to discuss how and under what conditions Russia could also be involved in the process of future peace.

Zelenskyy said that everything that will be agreed upon at the Peace Summit today will become part of the peacekeeping process.