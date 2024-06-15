$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

There will be no direct talks with Russia - President's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114840 views

The peace summit that began today will not include direct talks with Russia, as this format will not even be discussed, said Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the Presidential Administration.

There will be no direct talks with Russia - President's Office

There will be no direct negotiations with Russia. This is not the format that will even be discussed at the Peace Summit, which began today. This was announced by Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Ihor Zhovkva during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

There will be no direct talks with Russia. This is not the format that will even be discussed at this Summit. This summit is to start the peace process, that's why it's called the Inaugural Summit, that's why it's called the Initial Summit... The President has explained more than once why Russia is not at this Summit... It is clear that this Summit will be the beginning. We do not aim to solve all the problems at this Summit..

- Zhovkva said.

According to him, the task of the international community will be to deprive Russia of the tools of aggression in all spheres.

Addendum

Earlier, the President of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd, said that in order to move the process towards peace , Russia will have to be involved at some point.

Amherd  also stated that during the Peace Summit, the participants want to discuss how and under what conditions Russia could also be involved in the process of future peace.

Zelenskyy said that everything that will be agreed upon at the Peace Summit today will become part of the peacekeeping process.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Office of the President of Ukraine
Switzerland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
