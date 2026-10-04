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There will be important agreements between Ukraine and Germany — Zelenskyy on Merz's visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1088 views

During Friedrich Merz's visit to Kyiv, Zelenskyy announced new decisions to strengthen the protection of Ukraine and Europe. The Chancellor arrived on 4 October.

There will be important agreements between Ukraine and Germany — Zelenskyy on Merz's visit
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

On the day of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced important agreements between Ukraine and Germany, reports UNN.

Today, Friedrich Merz, Federal Chancellor of Germany, is visiting Kyiv. The country has consistently demonstrated leadership in protecting the lives of Ukrainian men and women from Russian strikes 

- Zelenskyy reported.

The President of Ukraine announced preparations for decisions to ensure that we in Ukraine and throughout Europe have more opportunities to defend ourselves.

There will be important agreements between Ukraine and Germany. Russia must be stopped together. Thank you to everyone who helps 

- the Head of State concluded.

The agenda is very busy — the Foreign Ministry revealed details of Friedrich Merz’s visit to Ukraine04.10.26, 08:43 • 4318 views

We remind you

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on the morning of October 4 on an unannounced visit — for the first time since May 2025. He spoke of the need for increased support for Ukraine ahead of winter and is due to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Antonina Tumanova

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War in Ukraine
Friedrich Merz
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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