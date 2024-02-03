There should be modern and civilized approaches: Defense Ministry on changes in the development policy of the Armed Forces

The Ministry of Defense should make internal changes to the development policy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to strengthen the state's defense capability. Each conditional period "before service", "during service", "after service" should have its own modern and civilized approaches. This was reported by Deputy Defense Minister Natalia Kalmykova, quoted by the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that Deputy Defense Minister Natalia Kalmykova met with a Lithuanian delegation led by National Security Advisor to the President of the Republic of Lithuania Kestutis Budris.

During the meeting, the Deputy Minister informed the Lithuanian side about Ukraine's experience in preparing and deploying the mobilization reserve, the peculiarities of the military medicine system, as well as cooperation with non-governmental organizations and business in the context of full-scale aggression the statement said.

Kalmykova spoke about the main provisions of the amendments proposed by the Cabinet of Ministers to the legislation governing mobilization and military service, emphasizing the importance of the psychological aspect of pre-conscription training.

Our draft human capital management policy is centered around the importance of each person's contribution to the defense of the homeland. We must approach this issue comprehensively. Education, play environment, military-patriotic education, culture - all these components must be taken into account. Kalmykova noted.

In turn, representatives of the Lithuanian delegation expressed gratitude for the information provided.

We see your experience as invaluable, and as something we can implement in Lithuania to be prepared for potential Russian aggression Budris noted.

Addendum Addendum

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has resubmitted a draft law to the Parliament on amendments to military service, mobilization and military registration.