There should be modern and civilized approaches: Defense Ministry on changes in the development policy of the Armed Forces

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102285 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129192 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130216 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171684 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169511 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275978 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177879 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167018 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148723 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244604 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101932 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 87982 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 84697 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 97047 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 37903 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275978 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244604 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229817 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255261 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241126 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 5622 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129192 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103803 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103928 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120223 views
There should be modern and civilized approaches: Defense Ministry on changes in the development policy of the Armed Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58874 views

The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine noted that modern and civilized approaches to strengthening the country's defense capabilities should be established for each period of "pre-service," "during service," and "post-service.

The Ministry of Defense should make internal changes to the development policy  of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to strengthen the state's defense capability. Each conditional period "before service", "during service", "after service" should have its own modern and civilized approaches. This was reported by Deputy Defense Minister Natalia Kalmykova, quoted by the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that Deputy Defense Minister Natalia Kalmykova met with a Lithuanian delegation led by National Security Advisor to the President of the Republic of Lithuania Kestutis Budris.

During the meeting, the Deputy Minister informed the Lithuanian side about Ukraine's experience in preparing and deploying the mobilization reserve, the peculiarities of the military medicine system, as well as cooperation with non-governmental organizations and business in the context of full-scale aggression

the statement said.

Kalmykova spoke about the main provisions of the amendments proposed by the Cabinet of Ministers to the legislation governing mobilization and military service, emphasizing the importance of the psychological aspect of pre-conscription training.

Our draft human capital management policy is centered around the importance of each person's contribution to the defense of the homeland. We must approach this issue comprehensively. Education, play environment, military-patriotic education, culture - all these components must be taken into account. 

Kalmykova noted.

In turn, representatives of the Lithuanian delegation expressed gratitude for the information provided.

 We see your experience as invaluable, and as something we can implement in Lithuania to be prepared for potential Russian aggression

Budris noted.

Addendum Addendum

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has resubmitted a draft law to the Parliament on amendments to military service, mobilization and military registration.

Anna Murashko

SocietyWarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
lithuaniaLithuania
ukraineUkraine

