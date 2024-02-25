"There is no real prospect for now": Budanov on Russia's receipt of Iranian missiles
Kyiv • UNN
The head of Ukraine's military intelligence said that there is currently no realistic prospect of Russia acquiring Iranian missiles.
The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, said that there is currently no prospect of Russia receiving Iranian missiles. He told journalists about this on the sidelines of the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports.
No, no. It always exists hypothetically, but not in reality,
Budanov claimed that the information about the presence of Iranian ballistic missiles in Russia was not true.