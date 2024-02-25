"There is no real prospect for now": Budanov on Russia's receipt of Iranian missiles

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, said that there is currently no prospect of Russia receiving Iranian missiles. He told journalists about this on the sidelines of the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports.

No, no. It always exists hypothetically, but not in reality, - Budanov said, commenting on the question of whether Russia has a prospect of receiving Iranian missiles.

AddendumAddendum

Budanov claimed that the information about the presence of Iranian ballistic missiles in Russia was not true.