"There is no real prospect for now": Budanov on Russia's receipt of Iranian missiles

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 44038 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 173854 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 101994 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 350506 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 285049 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207868 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241447 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254011 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160150 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372700 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 141973 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 110790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 104867 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 47809 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 96344 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 97954 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 173862 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 350513 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 237978 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 285054 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 2628 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30347 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 48965 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36702 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 105989 views
"There is no real prospect for now": Budanov on Russia's receipt of Iranian missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 26695 views

The head of Ukraine's military intelligence said that there is currently no realistic prospect of Russia acquiring Iranian missiles.

"There is no real prospect for now": Budanov on Russia's receipt of Iranian missiles

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, said that there is currently no prospect of Russia receiving Iranian missiles. He told journalists about this on the sidelines of the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports.

No, no. It always exists hypothetically, but not in reality,

- Budanov said, commenting on the question of whether Russia has a prospect of receiving Iranian missiles.

Budanov claimed that the information about the presence of Iranian ballistic missiles in Russia was not true.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Ethereum
$1,797.87