In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 23798 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 83771 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 57036 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 243925 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 212815 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184153 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 226284 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250509 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156411 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371918 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

"There is no military sense in such attacks": amid the shelling of Odesa, Zelensky calls on partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68056 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on international partners to urgently provide more air defense equipment to protect Ukrainian cities from Russian drone strikes.

"There is no military sense in such attacks": amid the shelling of Odesa, Zelensky calls on partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense

Amid the Russian attack on a residential building in Odesa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on international partners to provide more air defense equipment. This is stated in the evening address of the head of state, UNN reports.

Details 

According to him, the rescue operation at the site of the Russian "Shahed" hit lasted all day in Odesa.  Currently, the State Emergency Service, police and other services continue to work - there is information about people under the rubble.

There may be 8 more people under the rubble, including 2 children: rescue operation continues - Kiper02.03.24, 18:44 • 33052 views

Such attacks by the "Shahed" have no military meaning and cannot have any military meaning - this is terror, which is aimed solely at destroying lives, solely at intimidating people

- The President emphasized. 

The Head of State emphasized that the world should provide Ukraine with enough air defense systems, anti-Shaheddist systems and missiles.

Unfortunately, the delay in the supply of weapons for Ukraine, air defense systems to protect our people leads to such losses, to the fact that the list of children whose lives are taken by Russia is constantly growing

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized. 

Kostin on the attack on Odesa: targeted attack on a residential building02.03.24, 16:56 • 35765 views

He noted that Ukraine did not ask for anything more than what was necessary to protect lives. According to the President, Ukraine cannot play internal political games of its partners, which

Russian terror must lose. This is fundamental

- the President of Ukraine is convinced.

Recall

Rescuers in Odesa have pulled the bodies of a mother and her three-month-old child from the rubble after Russians targeted a residential building overnight.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
