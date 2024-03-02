There may be 8 more people under the rubble, including 2 children: rescue operation continues - Kiper

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 23828 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 83866 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 57086 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 244034 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 212882 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184190 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 226308 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250513 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156419 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371919 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 193807 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 74681 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 95266 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 59980 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 52474 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 29015 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 83776 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 243931 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195028 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 212819 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15915 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24447 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24704 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 53371 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 60872 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

There may be 8 more people under the rubble, including 2 children: rescue operation continues - Kiper

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33052 views

At least seven people have been reported dead as a result of a Russian missile attack on a residential building in Odesa. In addition, people may still be trapped under the rubble.

There may be 8 more people under the rubble, including 2 children: rescue operation continues - Kiper

As a result of the night attack in Odesa, 7 people were killed and 8 people were injured. The head of the Odesa regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, said this on the air of the "United News" marathon, UNN reports .

Details

Rescue operations have been underway since 1 am. At the moment we have 7 dead, and I would like to express my condolences to all the families and friends. Among them are two children, three-year-old Mark and four-month-old Timothy. In addition, there are 8 injured. One woman is in serious condition and is in hospital

- he said.

Kostin on the attack on Odesa: targeted attack on a residential building02.03.24, 16:56 • 35765 views

The head of the regional military administration added that 8 more people may be under the rubble, including two children Kiper said that several neighboring houses are without heating.

Everyone is working to provide water, heat, electricity and gas to the houses nearby

- He added

Recall

Rescuers in Odesa pulled the bodies of a mother and her three-month-old child from the rubble after Russians targeted a residential building at night.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Odesa
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14