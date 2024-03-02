There may be 8 more people under the rubble, including 2 children: rescue operation continues - Kiper

As a result of the night attack in Odesa, 7 people were killed and 8 people were injured. The head of the Odesa regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, said this on the air of the "United News" marathon, UNN reports .

Details

Rescue operations have been underway since 1 am. At the moment we have 7 dead, and I would like to express my condolences to all the families and friends. Among them are two children, three-year-old Mark and four-month-old Timothy. In addition, there are 8 injured. One woman is in serious condition and is in hospital - he said.

Kostin on the attack on Odesa: targeted attack on a residential building

The head of the regional military administration added that 8 more people may be under the rubble, including two children Kiper said that several neighboring houses are without heating.

Everyone is working to provide water, heat, electricity and gas to the houses nearby - He added

Recall

Rescuers in Odesa pulled the bodies of a mother and her three-month-old child from the rubble after Russians targeted a residential building at night.