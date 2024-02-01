There is no electricity shortage, equipment at Cherkasy CHPP was briefly shut down due to technical reasons - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102271 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129164 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130198 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171668 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169498 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275953 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177876 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167016 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148722 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244586 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101916 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 87852 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 84547 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 96899 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 37770 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275953 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244586 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229796 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255240 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241110 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 5506 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129164 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103793 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103919 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120217 views
There is no electricity shortage, equipment at Cherkasy CHPP was briefly shut down due to technical reasons - Ministry of Energy

There is no electricity shortage, equipment at Cherkasy CHPP was briefly shut down due to technical reasons - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28680 views

There is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine's power system. Due to technical reasons, equipment at Cherkasy CHPP was briefly shut down, but there were no disruptions in heat supply.

There is no shortage of electricity in the power system. Due to technical reasons, equipment at Cherkasy CHPP was briefly shut down, but there were no heat supply disruptions. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports .

There is no shortage of electricity in the power system. There is enough electricity to meet the needs of consumers and industry. The situation is stable and under control. No blackout schedules are planned,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that due to technical reasons, equipment at Cherkasy CHPP was briefly shut down, but there were no heat supply disruptions. The station's load has been restored.

A thermal power plant unit was also put into operation after a long-term overhaul, which will add 200 MW of additional capacity to the grid. In total, there are 5 units and 2 thermal generation buildings in reserve, which will be used if necessary.

The Ministry reminded that it is very important to reduce the load on the power system during peak consumption hours (from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 17:00 to 19:00).

CONSEQUENCES OF SHELLING

As a result of hostile shelling, an overhead line in the south of the country was disconnected, which unloaded one of the thermal power plants and caused interruptions in the plant's operation. Substations also lost power, leaving household consumers without electricity.

IMPORT/EXPORT

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 2,815 MWh, and no exports are expected.

SITUATION ON THE WEST COAST

The water level in the cooling pond is 15.60 meters. This is sufficient to meet the needs of the plant.

Electricity consumption by Ukrainian industry increased by almost 40% in winter - Ministry of Energy26.01.24, 13:33 • 24659 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEconomy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
cherkasyCherkassy

