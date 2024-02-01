There is no electricity shortage, equipment at Cherkasy CHPP was briefly shut down due to technical reasons - Ministry of Energy

There is no shortage of electricity in the power system. Due to technical reasons, equipment at Cherkasy CHPP was briefly shut down, but there were no heat supply disruptions. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports .

There is no shortage of electricity in the power system. There is enough electricity to meet the needs of consumers and industry. The situation is stable and under control. No blackout schedules are planned, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that due to technical reasons, equipment at Cherkasy CHPP was briefly shut down, but there were no heat supply disruptions. The station's load has been restored.

A thermal power plant unit was also put into operation after a long-term overhaul, which will add 200 MW of additional capacity to the grid. In total, there are 5 units and 2 thermal generation buildings in reserve, which will be used if necessary.

The Ministry reminded that it is very important to reduce the load on the power system during peak consumption hours (from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 17:00 to 19:00).

CONSEQUENCES OF SHELLING

As a result of hostile shelling, an overhead line in the south of the country was disconnected, which unloaded one of the thermal power plants and caused interruptions in the plant's operation. Substations also lost power, leaving household consumers without electricity.

IMPORT/EXPORT

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 2,815 MWh, and no exports are expected.

SITUATION ON THE WEST COAST

The water level in the cooling pond is 15.60 meters. This is sufficient to meet the needs of the plant.

