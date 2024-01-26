Electricity consumption by Ukrainian industry increased by almost 40% in winter - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 52982 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107245 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136038 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134864 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174716 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171051 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280409 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178146 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167140 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148802 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102452 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102173 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104157 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 69348 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 41824 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 52982 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280409 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248398 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233554 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258928 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 30707 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136038 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105746 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105757 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121922 views
Actual
Electricity consumption by Ukrainian industry increased by almost 40% in winter - Ministry of Energy

Electricity consumption by Ukrainian industry increased by almost 40% in winter - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24660 views

Ukrainian industry and households have significantly increased their electricity consumption in winter. This growth was made possible by the stable operation of the power system despite the enemy shelling.

In winter, Ukrainian industry began to consume significantly more electricity. In addition, the volume of electricity consumption by the population has increased. This is reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, in November, industrial enterprises consumed electricity by more than 25.7% compared to the same period in 2022 (2.26 billion kW versus 1.79 billion kW).

Galushchenko: Energy facilities in frontline areas suffer from attacks every day11.01.24, 17:33 • 26586 views

Instead, in December, consumption increased even more - by 37.6% (2.34 billion kW versus 1.69 billion kW in 2022). 

The increase in electricity consumption by industry and, as a result, the growth of the national economy were made possible, in particular, by the stable operation of the power system. Despite the enemy's attacks, we have managed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to both industry and household consumers since February last year

- Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko said .

The Ministry noted that the volume of electricity consumption by the population has also increased. In particular, in December 2023, Ukrainians consumed more than 11% more electricity than in the same period in 2022. 

Addendum

The Ministry of Energy explains that it managed to achieve such indicators due to a large-scale repair campaign at energy facilities coordinated by the Ministry of Energy and, as a result, stable operation of the generation. 

In particular, due to the optimized and high-quality repair campaign, nuclear power plants generated 10% more electricity than planned according to the forecast balance of the IPS for 2023. 

In addition, hydroelectric power plants exceeded the forecasted electricity generation by 37%.

Alternative energy sources also slightly improved their production forecasts, producing 2% more than the forecasted volume. 

- the ministry added.

At the same time, thermal power plants showed a significant deviation from the forecasted generation figures. TPPs produced 24% less electricity than forecasted, while CHPPs produced 10% less. 

The Ministry of Energy also reminded that at the end of last year, the European Commission published a report that praised changes in the energy sector of Ukraine. In particular, the report noted the importance of the stable operation of the Ukrainian energy sector for the recovery and growth of the national economy.

Even in times of war: Ukraine is praised by the Energy Community for its energy reforms15.12.23, 13:36 • 29401 view

Recall

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that this year Ukraine plans to start construction of four nuclear reactorsto compensate for the losses in the energy sector due to the war with Russia.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy

Contact us about advertising