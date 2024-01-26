Electricity consumption by Ukrainian industry increased by almost 40% in winter - Ministry of Energy

In winter, Ukrainian industry began to consume significantly more electricity. In addition, the volume of electricity consumption by the population has increased. This is reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, in November, industrial enterprises consumed electricity by more than 25.7% compared to the same period in 2022 (2.26 billion kW versus 1.79 billion kW).

Galushchenko: Energy facilities in frontline areas suffer from attacks every day

Instead, in December, consumption increased even more - by 37.6% (2.34 billion kW versus 1.69 billion kW in 2022).

The increase in electricity consumption by industry and, as a result, the growth of the national economy were made possible, in particular, by the stable operation of the power system. Despite the enemy's attacks, we have managed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to both industry and household consumers since February last year - Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko said .

The Ministry noted that the volume of electricity consumption by the population has also increased. In particular, in December 2023, Ukrainians consumed more than 11% more electricity than in the same period in 2022.

Addendum

The Ministry of Energy explains that it managed to achieve such indicators due to a large-scale repair campaign at energy facilities coordinated by the Ministry of Energy and, as a result, stable operation of the generation.

In particular, due to the optimized and high-quality repair campaign, nuclear power plants generated 10% more electricity than planned according to the forecast balance of the IPS for 2023.

In addition, hydroelectric power plants exceeded the forecasted electricity generation by 37%.

Alternative energy sources also slightly improved their production forecasts, producing 2% more than the forecasted volume. - the ministry added.

At the same time, thermal power plants showed a significant deviation from the forecasted generation figures. TPPs produced 24% less electricity than forecasted, while CHPPs produced 10% less.

The Ministry of Energy also reminded that at the end of last year, the European Commission published a report that praised changes in the energy sector of Ukraine. In particular, the report noted the importance of the stable operation of the Ukrainian energy sector for the recovery and growth of the national economy.

Even in times of war: Ukraine is praised by the Energy Community for its energy reforms

Recall

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that this year Ukraine plans to start construction of four nuclear reactorsto compensate for the losses in the energy sector due to the war with Russia.