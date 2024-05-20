"There is a real feeling of real flight": the Air Force told about practicing combat missions on the F-16 simulator

The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian pilots are already working on the F-16 aircraft provided by the Czech Republic, UNN reports.

Details

"Another missile attack. There is an F-16 in the sky. Under its wings are American AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles. Flying towards the threat, capturing targets, firing missiles... Targets destroyed! Satisfied with the result, the pilot returns to the operational airfield... So far, this action is taking place on an F-16 simulator, but there is a real feeling of flying a fighter jet..." - reported the Air Force.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, in one of the tactical aviation brigades, our pilots are already practicing combat missions on an F-16 aircraft simulator provided by the Czech Republic.

Dmytro, the head of the simulator maintenance team, said that assembling the F-16 simulator was a pleasure, and they did it quickly and immediately started the first test runs.

"Frankly speaking, I was the first person in Ukraine to get into the cockpit of the new simulator. By this time, I had tested many Soviet versions. I have also flown many F-16 flight simulators that have long been at the disposal of our aviation brigades. In the very first seconds of "flying" on a full-fledged simulator, I realized that it was just heaven and earth. Realistic sensations, overload, a huge selection of maps, modes, scenarios, the ability to practice the use of various weapons, simulate actions in emergency situations... This is really a completely different level of technology. We already see that the Armed Forces use virtual reality simulators, for example, man-portable air defense systems, etc... Aviation is not lagging behind in the search for modern technological and effective solutions," he said.

The Air Force points out that "F-16s will soon be in service with our brigades, so there is no other way out but to switch to new simulators.

"Of course, 'one simulator is not a warrior in the field,' and this is just the beginning. In the near future, all tactical aviation brigades will be equipped with such platforms," the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

