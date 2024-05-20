"There is a real feeling of real flight": the Air Force told about practicing combat missions on the F-16 simulator

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83054 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107734 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150553 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154557 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250748 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174227 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165474 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226114 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113070 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41443 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33515 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65732 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34035 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59946 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250750 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226115 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212172 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237912 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224689 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83070 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59946 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65732 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112991 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113880 views
Actual
"There is a real feeling of real flight": the Air Force told about practicing combat missions on the F-16 simulator

"There is a real feeling of real flight": the Air Force told about practicing combat missions on the F-16 simulator

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17186 views

The Air Force said that Ukrainian pilots are already practicing combat missions on an F-16 simulator provided by the Czech Republic, which allows them to experience realistic sensations, overloads, different maps, modes, scenarios and weapons use, preparing them for the future integration of F-16 fighters into the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian pilots are already working on the F-16 aircraft provided by the Czech Republic, UNN reports.

Details

"Another missile attack. There is an F-16 in the sky. Under its wings are American AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles. Flying towards the threat, capturing targets, firing missiles... Targets destroyed! Satisfied with the result, the pilot returns to the operational airfield... So far, this action is taking place on an F-16 simulator, but there is a real feeling of flying a fighter jet..." - reported the Air Force.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, in one of the tactical aviation brigades, our pilots are already practicing combat missions on an F-16 aircraft simulator provided by the Czech Republic.

Dmytro, the head of the simulator maintenance team, said that assembling the F-16 simulator was a pleasure, and they did it quickly and immediately started the first test runs.

"Frankly speaking, I was the first person in Ukraine to get into the cockpit of the new simulator. By this time, I had tested many Soviet versions. I have also flown many F-16 flight simulators that have long been at the disposal of our aviation brigades. In the very first seconds of "flying" on a full-fledged simulator, I realized that it was just heaven and earth. Realistic sensations, overload, a huge selection of maps, modes, scenarios, the ability to practice the use of various weapons, simulate actions in emergency situations... This is really a completely different level of technology. We already see that the Armed Forces use virtual reality simulators, for example, man-portable air defense systems, etc... Aviation is not lagging behind in the search for modern technological and effective solutions," he said.

The Air Force points out that "F-16s will soon be in service with our brigades, so there is no other way out but to switch to new simulators.

"Of course, 'one simulator is not a warrior in the field,' and this is just the beginning. In the near future, all tactical aviation brigades will be equipped with such platforms," the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

Czech Republic hands over first F-16 trainer to Ukraine - Air Force10.05.24, 11:47 • 22586 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarTechnologies
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
czech-republicCzech Republic
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

Contact us about advertising