There is a great need to train Ukrainian specialists, both pilots and engineers at F16-Yevlash

Air Force speaker Ilya Yevlash commented on the information of Western media that Ukrainians do not have enough places to study in the four countries involved in the training program, noting that foreign countries also train their pilots directly, but there is a great need to train Ukrainian specialists, both pilots and engineers on the F-16. He stated this on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Foreign countries also train their pilots directly, including a great need to train Ukrainian specialists, both pilots and engineers. Of course, all this requires additional efforts to train a fairly large number of personnel, including retraining, training from scratch, and modernization of aircraft systems. All this requires additional seats. Of course, we need more people with different specialties who can already perform tasks at the front, Evlash said.

He also told how the training of Ukrainian pilots and technical specialists abroad continues.

"We have several stages. Actually, they are all filled in. The first stage is ground training and language courses. The second stage is training on light - engine aircraft and the third stage is directly on F16, this is the final stage. There are still a number of bureaucratic procedures and technical nuances. We are waiting for the planes as soon as possible," Yevlash said.

Ukraine is putting pressure on the United States and other countries to step up training for F16 pilots before transferring these aircraft to Kiev. Currently, Ukraine has 30 pilots ready to start training in the United States. However, the administration of President Joe Biden said that the training program in Arizona, due to the lack of seats, can only accept 12 trainee pilots at a time. In addition, pilot training facilities in Denmark and Romania have a similar problem with available training facilities.