Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83043 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107732 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150552 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154556 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250747 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174227 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165474 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226112 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113070 views

"There is a chronic shortage of generation and imports": Yasno spoke about the situation in the energy sector

"There is a chronic shortage of generation and imports": Yasno spoke about the situation in the energy sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28452 views

Due to the chronic shortage of electricity production and imports for the current level of consumption in Ukraine, additional emergency blackouts were introduced as morning peaks proved to be more difficult than expected.

There is a chronic shortage of generation and imports for the current level of electricity consumption, which is why additional emergency blackouts were introduced as the situation at night and in the morning turned out to be more difficult than expected. This was reported by Yasno CEO Serhiy Kovalenko, according to UNN.  

Details

According to him, the morning peaks are over, and Kyiv, Dnipro and the region are connected. 

"The situation at night and in the morning turned out to be more complicated than our colleagues expected. Last night, Ukrenergo proved the volume of limits that would allow us to work within the schedules, but later on, at night and in the morning, these limits were adjusted several times. In the morning, we fell hopelessly out of the limits, so emergency blackouts were applied. We chronically lack generation + imports for the current level of consumption," Kovalenko wrote on Facebook.

"We really hope that this will not happen in the evening and we will be able to pass the next peak calmly, at least in the schedules," he said.

Recall

Last night, emergency blackouts were introduced in all regions of Ukraine . Around midnight, the restrictions were lifted, but re-imposed in some regions (Dnipropetrovska oblast, Kyiv and Kyivska oblast, Kharkivska oblast).

Schedules of power outages in all regions today, imports from 5 EU countries are planned - Ukrenergo16.05.24, 12:24 • 24246 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
dniproDnipro
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

