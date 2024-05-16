"There is a chronic shortage of generation and imports": Yasno spoke about the situation in the energy sector

There is a chronic shortage of generation and imports for the current level of electricity consumption, which is why additional emergency blackouts were introduced as the situation at night and in the morning turned out to be more difficult than expected. This was reported by Yasno CEO Serhiy Kovalenko, according to UNN.

According to him, the morning peaks are over, and Kyiv, Dnipro and the region are connected.

"The situation at night and in the morning turned out to be more complicated than our colleagues expected. Last night, Ukrenergo proved the volume of limits that would allow us to work within the schedules, but later on, at night and in the morning, these limits were adjusted several times. In the morning, we fell hopelessly out of the limits, so emergency blackouts were applied. We chronically lack generation + imports for the current level of consumption," Kovalenko wrote on Facebook.

"We really hope that this will not happen in the evening and we will be able to pass the next peak calmly, at least in the schedules," he said.

Last night, emergency blackouts were introduced in all regions of Ukraine . Around midnight, the restrictions were lifted, but re-imposed in some regions (Dnipropetrovska oblast, Kyiv and Kyivska oblast, Kharkivska oblast).

