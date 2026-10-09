There are results in destroying the occupier’s “infiltrations” in Dobropillia; new decisions have been determined, Zelenskyy says

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the results in eliminating the occupier’s "infiltrations" in Dobropillia and on "decisions that should take effect in the coming weeks." He said this following a briefing by senior military officials on the situation at the front on October 9, UNN writes.

There was a briefing by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front, primarily in the Donetsk region, in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Dobropillia, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk. There are results in eliminating the occupier’s "infiltrations" in Dobropillia. We identified decisions that should take effect in the coming weeks. I thank every unit that is fully carrying out its assigned tasks. Glory to Ukraine! - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Defense Forces continue to control Dobropillia despite Russian Defense Ministry fake news - "Azov"