Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 44664 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101250 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144484 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149042 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244649 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172959 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164457 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148173 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222619 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113006 views

There are almost no transitional crop residues left in Ukraine - Solomchuk

There are almost no transitional crop residues left in Ukraine - Solomchuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25846 views

In Ukraine, there are almost no transitional plant residues from last year's crop, so an increase in exports can be expected only after the new crop is harvested.

Last year's harvest in Ukraine is almost gone, the export of products will increase with the new harvest. This was stated during a briefing by people's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on agrarian and land policy Dmitry Solomchuk, reports UNN.

In the second quarter, there were no questions about exports, most of them were exported by sea. In recent months, through the corridors of our Western partners to the EU, or to the ports of Gdansk and the Baltic countries. Already the transitional balances are small, last year's harvest is almost gone, so exports will increase with the new harvest

Solomchuk said.

Recall

Starting from June 5, the updated rules for duty-free and quota-free trade in agricultural products with the EU, which will be valid for a year, will start working. This applies to eggs, poultry meat, corn, cereals, honey and sugar, for which the quota of 262 thousand tons has already been exhausted.

This year's harvest of grain and oilseeds is projected at about 75 million tons - MP03.06.24, 12:17 • 16619 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyAgronomy news
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising