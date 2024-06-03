There are almost no transitional crop residues left in Ukraine - Solomchuk

Last year's harvest in Ukraine is almost gone, the export of products will increase with the new harvest. This was stated during a briefing by people's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on agrarian and land policy Dmitry Solomchuk, reports UNN.

In the second quarter, there were no questions about exports, most of them were exported by sea. In recent months, through the corridors of our Western partners to the EU, or to the ports of Gdansk and the Baltic countries. Already the transitional balances are small, last year's harvest is almost gone, so exports will increase with the new harvest Solomchuk said.

Starting from June 5, the updated rules for duty-free and quota-free trade in agricultural products with the EU, which will be valid for a year, will start working. This applies to eggs, poultry meat, corn, cereals, honey and sugar, for which the quota of 262 thousand tons has already been exhausted.

This year's harvest of grain and oilseeds is projected at about 75 million tons - MP