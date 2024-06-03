This year's harvest of grain and oilseeds is projected at about 75 million tons - MP

The current harvest of grain and oilseeds is projected at about 74-75 million tons, but everything will depend on weather conditions. This was stated during a briefing by people's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on agrarian and land policy Dmitry Solomchuk, reports UNN.

"All possible oral land has been sown by Ukrainian farmers. Today, the harvest of 74-75 million tons of grain and oilseeds is projected, but there may be more, it all depends on weather conditions (...). If you look at the trend, it is expected to reduce the sowing of grain crops - wheat. Approximately 2-2.5 million tons will be harvested less this year. Decrease in corn crops, and increase in rapeseed, sunflower and soybean crops Solomchuk said.

Recall

It is expected that the grain harvest in Ukraine in 2024 will decrease to 74.6 million tons due to reduced acreage and dry weather conditions in some regions.