The WTA rankings have been updated: Svitolina remains in the top 20, Yastremska and Kalinina improve their positions

In the updated WTA rankings, Elina Svitolina remains in the top twenty. Diana Yastremska and Angelina Kalinina improved their positions, UNN writes.

Details

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has updated the ranking of the world's best tennis players.

Ukraine's top-ranked player Elina Svitolina retained her position and remains in 20th place.

Diana Yastremska, Marta Kostiuk and Angelina Kalinina improved their positions. Yastremska moved up 3 places to 26th, Marta Kostiuk moved up one place to 29th, Angelina Kalinina returned to the top 30, and Lesia Tsurenko retained her 37th position. Daria Snigur (136th) and Yulia Starodubtseva (137th) lost one place each.

After several tournaments played under the auspices of the WTA, Polish tennis player Iga Szwentek remains the leader of the world rankings. The second place is held by Arina Sobolenko, the champion of the Australian Open-2024 from Belarus. The top three is rounded out by the US representative Cori Goff.

The UAE champion Yelena Rybakina from Kazakhstan returned to the top 4 of the world rankings, displacing American Jessica Pegula. This is the only change in the top 10. Former world number one Karolina Pliskova, who won the tournament in Romania, moved up 19 positions to 59th.

