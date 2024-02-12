ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
The WTA rankings have been updated: Svitolina remains in the top 20, Yastremska and Kalinina improve their positions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24683 views

In the updated WTA rankings, Elina Svitolina retained her place in the top twenty tennis players in the world. Diana Jastremska and Angelina Kalinina improved their positions.

In the updated WTA rankings, Elina Svitolina remains in the top twenty. Diana Yastremska and Angelina Kalinina improved their positions, UNN writes.

Details

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has updated the ranking of the world's best tennis players.

Ukraine's top-ranked player Elina Svitolina retained her position and remains in 20th place.

Diana Yastremska, Marta Kostiuk and Angelina Kalinina improved their positions. Yastremska moved up 3 places to 26th, Marta Kostiuk moved up one place to 29th, Angelina Kalinina returned to the top 30, and Lesia Tsurenko retained her 37th position. Daria Snigur (136th) and Yulia Starodubtseva (137th) lost one place each.

Image

After several tournaments played under the auspices of the WTA, Polish tennis player Iga Szwentek remains the leader of the world rankings. The second place is held by Arina Sobolenko, the champion of the Australian Open-2024 from Belarus. The top three is rounded out by the US representative Cori Goff.

The UAE champion Yelena Rybakina from Kazakhstan returned to the top 4 of the world rankings, displacing American Jessica Pegula. This is the only change in the top 10. Former world number one Karolina Pliskova, who won the tournament in Romania, moved up 19 positions to 59th.

Tennis: Svitolina advances to the final of WTA tournament in New Zealand06.01.24, 10:59 • 30398 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Sports
daria-snigurDaria Snigur
romaniaRomania
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kazakhstanKazakhstan

