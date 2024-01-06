Tennis: Svitolina advances to the final of WTA tournament in New Zealand

Ukraine's top-ranked tennis player Elina Svitolina has won another victory at the WTA 250 tournament in New Zealand, defeating China's Wang Xiyu. Thanks to the victory, Svitolina made it to the final of the tournament, where she will play against American Coco Hauff, according to the Ukrainian Tennis Association, UNN reports.

It is noted that in the first set, Svitolina lost three games on her serve and was able to respond with only one break. In the second game, both tennis players held their serves until the Ukrainian broke in the tenth game. In the deciding set, Svitolina made two breaks and led 5-1, but was unable to finish the match on her serve.

"The Ukrainian tennis player twice sought medical help for lower back problems (in the first set and after the end of the second game)," the statement said.

The match lasted a little over two hours.

With the victory over the Chinese player, Svitolina will play in the final at the WTA Tour level for the 21st time in her career and will be competing for her 18th title. It will be the 11th final for the Ukrainian (9 wins). The last time Svitolina won a hardcourt tournament was in 2021 in Chicago.

In the final, Svitolina's opponent will be the third world number three Coco Hauff. In 2021, the Ukrainian defeated the American tennis player in the second round of the Australian Open.

