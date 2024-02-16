The White House: Ukraine needs security guarantees as it will have a long border with Russia after the war

The coordinator of the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, said that Ukraine needs reliable security guarantees, as it will have a long border with Russia after the war. He said this in an interview with the Polish edition of Interia, UNN reports .

Kirby noted that as long as the fighting continues, Ukraine should not think about joining the North Atlantic Alliance.

Of course, we believe that in the future Ukraine will be in NATO. There is still much to be done. We need to think about what security guarantees should be provided within the framework of a defense partnership, - said a White House spokesman.

He also emphasized that regardless of the timing and outcome of today's war, Ukraine will have a long border with Russia.

Ukrainians have a right to be afraid of this. Therefore, everything should be arranged in such a way that in the long run Ukrainians will be able to defend themselves against this, possibly still existing, threat from Russia, - Kirby emphasized.

The White House official added that in parallel, Ukraine must work on reforms to join NATO, and Kyiv is aware of this.

Germany and Ukraine signed a bilateral security agreement to provide long-term support to Ukraine in its defense against Russian military aggression.