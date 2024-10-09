The Verkhovna Rada supported a draft law that allows for a shorter prison term in case of cooperation with the investigation

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the first reading a new draft law on plea bargains, which allows for a shorter prison term than required by the Criminal Code in case of cooperation with the investigation through the exposure of accomplices and compensation for damage. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The Rada adopts in the first reading NEW draft law No. 12039 on plea bargaining This text was supported by both the SAPO and the NABU, and it also meets our international obligations. For the basis - 268 - wrote Zheleznyak.

According to him, the draft law was not voted on immediately as a whole, as there were reservations about it from two factions in the hall.

As Zheleznyak pointed out, the document:

introduces a new article that allows for a shorter term of imprisonment than required by the Code in case of cooperation with the investigation through exposing accomplices and compensation for damage. For example, 5 years instead of 8 years;

At the same time, the court will be able to impose a rather large fine as an additional punishment - UAH 102 million maximum for a particularly serious crime, more than UAH 4 million for a serious crime;

In such cases, the court will also be able to confiscate the defendant's property, if this type of punishment is agreed upon;

At the same time, this tool will not be applicable as a general rule to organizers of schemes, unless such an organizer exposes another organizer;

in the case of lesser crimes and if they are not large schemes without accomplices, a reduced sentence can be obtained by a defendant who fully compensates for the damage, pays a fine and may receive additional confiscation.

