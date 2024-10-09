The Verkhovna Rada supported a draft law that allows for a shorter prison term in case of cooperation with the investigation

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 56549 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102236 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165080 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136778 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142506 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138750 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181262 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112041 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172029 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104732 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 95646 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108912 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111009 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 40562 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 48075 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165081 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181263 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172029 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199425 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188390 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141386 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141479 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146212 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137658 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154571 views
The Verkhovna Rada supported a draft law that allows for a shorter prison term in case of cooperation with the investigation

The Verkhovna Rada supported a draft law that allows for a shorter prison term in case of cooperation with the investigation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12255 views

The Verkhovna Rada has passed in the first reading a draft law that allows for a shorter prison term for cooperation with the investigation. The document provides for the possibility of reducing the penalty for exposing accomplices and compensation for damage.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the first reading a new draft law on plea bargains, which allows for a shorter prison term than required by the Criminal Code in case of cooperation with the investigation through the exposure of accomplices and compensation for damage. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The Rada adopts in the first reading NEW draft law No. 12039 on plea bargaining This text was supported by both the SAPO and the NABU, and it also meets our international obligations. For the basis - 268

- wrote Zheleznyak.

According to him, the draft law was not voted on immediately as a whole, as there were reservations about it from two factions in the hall.

As Zheleznyak pointed out, the document:

  • introduces a new article that allows for a shorter term of imprisonment than required by the Code in case of cooperation with the investigation through exposing accomplices and compensation for damage. For example, 5 years instead of 8 years;
  • At the same time, the court will be able to impose a rather large fine as an additional punishment - UAH 102 million maximum for a particularly serious crime, more than UAH 4 million for a serious crime;
  • In such cases, the court will also be able to confiscate the defendant's property, if this type of punishment is agreed upon;
  • At the same time, this tool will not be applicable as a general rule to organizers of schemes, unless such an organizer exposes another organizer;
  • in the case of lesser crimes and if they are not large schemes without accomplices, a reduced sentence can be obtained by a defendant who fully compensates for the damage, pays a fine and may receive additional confiscation.

The system of protection of corruption whistleblowers is promised to be checked08.10.24, 17:11 • 11630 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak
ukraineUkraine

