The system of protection of corruption whistleblowers is promised to be checked

The current system of protection of corruption whistleblowers will be reviewed for deficiencies.

NABU announced plans to improve and adapt it to international standards and EU regulations, UNN reports.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine will analyze the current system of whistleblower protection.

The purpose of the analysis is to improve the mechanisms for responding to possible violations of whistleblower rights and to increase the level of trust of potential whistleblowers in the National Bureau's authorized persons. They promise to identify strengths and weaknesses, find opportunities for improvement and adaptation to international standards. In particular regarding EU regulations.

It is emphasized that the assessment is relevant in the context of responding to recent events regarding pressure on whistleblowers that took place in the National Bureau.

Recall

During the year, whistleblowers reported corruption 3.8 thousand times through the Single Portal.

Volyn will check the decisions of the MSEC and the MEC amid a corruption scandal