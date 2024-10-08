ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The system of protection of corruption whistleblowers is promised to be checked

The system of protection of corruption whistleblowers is promised to be checked

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11630 views

The NABU will analyze the current system of whistleblower protection. The goal is to improve the mechanisms for responding to violations of whistleblower rights and adapt them to international and EU standards.

The current system of protection of corruption whistleblowers will be reviewed for deficiencies.

NABU announced plans to improve and adapt it to international standards and EU regulations, UNN reports.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine will analyze the current system of whistleblower protection.

The purpose of the analysis is to improve the mechanisms for responding to possible violations of whistleblower rights and to increase the level of trust of potential whistleblowers in the National Bureau's authorized persons. They promise to identify strengths and weaknesses, find opportunities for improvement and adaptation to international standards. In particular  regarding EU regulations.

It is emphasized that the assessment is relevant in the context of responding to recent events regarding pressure on whistleblowers that took place in the National Bureau.

Recall

During the year, whistleblowers reported corruption 3.8 thousand times through the Single Portal.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Society
volyn-oblastVolyn Oblast
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

