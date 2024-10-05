Volyn will check the decisions of the MSEC and the MEC amid a corruption scandal

Volyn will start checking the decisions of the MSEC and the MEC. This decision was made against the backdrop of a corruption scandal in the region. This was reported by the Volyn RMA, according to UNN.

Details

Today, the head of RMA, Yuriy Pohulyayko, held an urgent meeting with the heads of law enforcement agencies, TCCs and JVs, medical and social expert commissions of Volyn, chief physicians of medical institutions, heads of RMAs and the head of the regional health department.

The corruption case with the MSEC in one of the regions has shaken the whole country. The cynicism and audacity of the situation is simply astonishing. That is why, starting today, we are stepping up our work in Volyn to prevent corruption, especially in institutions that directly affect mobilization, - said the head of RMA.

By the way, there are currently 10 medical and social expert commissions in the region.

Therefore, following the meeting, the head of the region instructed law enforcement officers to immediately begin work on verifying the decisions of the MSEC and the MEC. If facts of unreasonable decision-making are found, a review should be initiated.

Volyn region serves suspicion notice to law enforcement officer for helping fugitives go abroad

Also, according to the RMA, work is immediately underway to expose corruption offenses in the field of service of the MSEC system and military medical examination.

Recall

The head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise was found to be in possession of almost $6 million in cash. She has been notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment, a sanction that provides for up to 10 years in prison.