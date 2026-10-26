The Verkhovna Rada has reinstated competitions for civil service positions

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and as a whole a bill providing for the resumption of competitive examinations for entry into the civil service and the improvement of the procedure for serving in it. UNN reports this, citing a parliamentary session.

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Draft Law No. 13478-1 "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding the Resumption of Competitive Examinations and Improvement of the Procedure for Entering, Serving in, and Terminating Civil Service" was supported in the second reading and as a whole by 247 members of parliament.

The document proposes a phased return of competitive selection, which was restricted during the period of martial law. The resumption of competitive examinations is planned in three stages: first for Category A positions, then for Category B positions in government-controlled territories without hostilities, and at the final stage for Category C positions under the same conditions.

The bill allows appointments without a competitive examination to positions in areas where hostilities are ongoing, and also grants managers the right to retain employees appointed without competitive examinations in their positions in order to preserve staffing capacity.

As Olena Shulyak, Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, reported, competitive examinations for Category "A" positions and in local self-government bodies will resume immediately after the law enters into force, while the transition period for Categories "B" and "C" will be one and two months, respectively. Those appointed without a competitive examination during the war will be able to continue their service without a new selection process, provided they receive positive results in their annual evaluation.

According to her, civil service vacancies and documents for participation in competitive examinations will be submitted through the Diia portal, where announcements, selection results, appointment information and competition statistics will also be published. This will make the procedure more accessible and transparent for candidates.

Shulyak outlined specific steps for veterans. These include an internship in a government body for up to six months and representation of veterans' associations on the Commission on the Higher Corps of the Civil Service. Candidates will also be able to indicate their veteran status when submitting their documents.

The member of parliament added that civil servants with outstanding annual evaluation results will be able to move to a higher position without a competitive examination, while Category "B" and "C" positions may be filled based on the results of a simplified internal competition.

Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak