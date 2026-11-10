The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on combating international corruption

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a bill on combating international corruption. This was reported by the parliament’s press service, according to UNN.

Details

The author of Bill No. 15056 is President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy; 247 Members of Parliament voted "for."

According to the explanatory note, the purpose of the bill is to harmonize the provisions of the current national legislation with the provisions of the Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions to ensure its further proper implementation.

In particular, the bill provides for amendments to the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, as well as to the Law of Ukraine "On Preventing Corruption."

As noted by the Verkhovna Rada, accession to the Convention opens up opportunities for international cooperation in investigating corruption crimes and is an important step in bringing Ukraine closer to OECD and EU standards.

Reminder

Serhii Rakhmanin, a Member of Parliament and member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, said that Ukraine’s anti-corruption system is imperfect and that there are many questions about its operation, while most anti-corruption activists engage in this subject because it brings in money.