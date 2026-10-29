The Vasyl Kostyuk Foundation and Spadshchyna OUM, a youth organization, are working together.

The Vasyl Kostyuk Charitable Foundation has begun working with the Spadshchyna Organization of Ukrainian Youth one of the oldest patriotic organizations for young people in Lviv. One of its founders and its first president was Andriy Parubiy.

OUM Spadshchyna recently announced this partnership in Facebook.

As part of this cooperation, the Foundation will support Spadshchyna programs and initiatives aimed at developing a patriotic in young people, studying Ukrainian history and culture, and developing leadership skills, personal responsibility and an active civic position.

"We want to support initiatives that primarily invest in people," says the Foundation’s founder, entrepreneur Vasyl Kostyuk. "A strong Ukraine starts with young people who are educated, healthy and responsible citizens, who know their own history, cherish their traditions and are prepared to be responsible for the country’s future. For precisely this reason, we are keen to support Spadshchyna and to help the organization expand opportunities for Ukrainian youth to develop."

Spadshchyna OUM was founded in Lviv in 1988. In its first 30 years, the organization held more than 220 camps for young people. Today, Spadshchyna also organizes tours, and historical awareness and cultural events for young people.

One of Spadshchyna’s founders and its first president was Andriy Parubiy, who was elected speaker of the Verkhovna Rada over 2016-2019.

The Vasyl Kostyuk Charitable Foundation was founded in 2026. It supports initiatives in sports, spiritual development and patriotic upbringing.

Previously we reported that Vasyl Kostyuk supported the training of Ukraine’s national karate team and its participation in the junior championships in Poland, where Ukraine’s young karateka won a record number of medals.