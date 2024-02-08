The U.S. Senate takes a step toward passing an aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

The US Senate has supported a procedural vote on a bill on joint aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan without spending on border protection with Mexico, UNN reports.

The bill was proposed to the senators after they blocked consideration of an agreement to strengthen the US border, which also included the issue of Ukraine.

The document provides for the allocation of more than $95 billion.

It should be noted that the Senate must now vote on the bill again. It needs at least 60 votes to be approved.

