The US House of Representatives passed a law imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 43716 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101128 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144367 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148933 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244477 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172935 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164444 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148168 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222521 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113004 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 78612 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110679 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 38231 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 51446 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 88112 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244484 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222525 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208856 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234771 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221748 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 43773 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 26258 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 31391 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110679 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112613 views
The US House of Representatives passed a law imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court

The US House of Representatives passed a law imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29600 views

The US House of Representatives passed a bill to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court in response to a request from the ICC prosecutor to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli officials in connection with the Gaza war.

The US House of Representatives passed a law on sanctions against the International Criminal Court. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

The United States House of Representatives has passed a bill that provides for the imposition of sanctions on the International Criminal Court.

The vote, which was held with 247 votes in favor and 155 against, indicates significant support for the initiative among Republicans.

The main reason for the adoption of the law is the reaction to the decision of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, who demanded arrest warrants for Israeli officials associated with the war in the Gaza Strip.

Supporting the move, 42 representatives of the Democratic Party joined the Republicans, reflecting a united front-line position on supporting Israel in Congress.

The UN International Court of Justice has ruled on Israel29.03.24, 02:00 • 46346 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
reutersReuters
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

