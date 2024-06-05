The US House of Representatives passed a law imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court

The US House of Representatives passed a law on sanctions against the International Criminal Court. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

The United States House of Representatives has passed a bill that provides for the imposition of sanctions on the International Criminal Court.

The vote, which was held with 247 votes in favor and 155 against, indicates significant support for the initiative among Republicans.

The main reason for the adoption of the law is the reaction to the decision of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, who demanded arrest warrants for Israeli officials associated with the war in the Gaza Strip.

Supporting the move, 42 representatives of the Democratic Party joined the Republicans, reflecting a united front-line position on supporting Israel in Congress.

The UN International Court of Justice has ruled on Israel