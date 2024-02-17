The U.S. has provided Ukraine with a technical arsenal to document the crimes of the russian federation

The United States provided the National Police with 66 vehicles, 250 drones, 9 3D ground laser scanning systems with software, and a DNA laboratory.

Details

On February 16, the Situation Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine hosted a ceremony to hand over US equipment for investigative units.

The donated equipment includes 66 vehicles, 250 drones, 9 3D ground laser scanning systems with software, and a DNA laboratory.

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko expressed gratitude to the U.S. authorities and personally to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Bridget Brink for the great support provided to Ukraine during the long period of full-scale war. He emphasized that over the past two years, the U.S. Embassy's Law Enforcement Section has provided over $287 million in assistance to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Our American partners, our friends, have been giving us the opportunity to defend our country for two years now, to believe in our strength, to receive appropriate equipment, weapons and any assistance we need. The United States is once again providing us with a large package of assistance that will go to the National Police of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service. You are making a huge contribution to the development and functioning of our units - said Igor Klymenko.

U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine Bridget Brink expressed the importance of the transfer of technical assistance as evidence of Ukraine's sustained support for punishing russia for war crimes.

We are providing this assistance so that your units can collect evidence as safely as possible and prove to the world the horrific crimes committed by the russian army on the territory of Ukraine. My country highly values your values, and on behalf of the President of the United States, I reaffirm our full support - said Bridget Brink.

Since the beginning of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States has provided $17 million in assistance to the National Police investigative units.

