The U.S. has provided Ukraine with a technical arsenal to document the crimes of the russian federation

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101488 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111688 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154310 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157931 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254295 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174955 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166055 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148437 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228037 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 44695 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 27245 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 32170 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 38186 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 35537 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254295 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228037 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213869 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239509 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226118 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101488 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71961 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78508 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113680 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114545 views
Actual
The U.S. has provided Ukraine with a technical arsenal to document the crimes of the russian federation

The U.S. has provided Ukraine with a technical arsenal to document the crimes of the russian federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116844 views

The United States provided the National Police of Ukraine with 66 vehicles, 250 drones, 9 3D laser scanning systems and a DNA laboratory to document russian crimes.

The United States provided the National Police with 66 vehicles, 250 drones, 9 3D ground laser scanning systems with software, and a DNA laboratory.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On February 16, the Situation Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine hosted a ceremony to hand over US equipment for investigative units.

The donated equipment includes 66 vehicles, 250 drones, 9 3D ground laser scanning systems with software, and a DNA laboratory.

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko expressed gratitude to the U.S. authorities and personally to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Bridget Brink for the great support provided to Ukraine during the long period of full-scale war. He emphasized that over the past two years, the U.S. Embassy's Law Enforcement Section has provided over $287 million in assistance to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Our American partners, our friends, have been giving us the opportunity to defend our country for two years now, to believe in our strength, to receive appropriate equipment, weapons and any assistance we need. The United States is once again providing us with a large package of assistance that will go to the National Police of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service. You are making a huge contribution to the development and functioning of our units 

- said Igor Klymenko.

U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine Bridget Brink expressed the importance of the transfer of technical assistance as evidence of Ukraine's sustained support for punishing russia for war crimes.

We are providing this assistance so that your units can collect evidence as safely as possible and prove to the world the horrific crimes committed by the russian army on the territory of Ukraine. My country highly values your values, and on behalf of the President of the United States, I reaffirm our full support 

- said Bridget Brink.

Add

Since the beginning of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States has provided $17 million in assistance to the National Police investigative units.

US arms support for Ukraine will continue - Pentagon16.02.24, 04:49 • 47161 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ihor-klymenkoIgor Klymenko
bridzhyt-a-brinkBridget A. Brink
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising