US banned Chinese BYD vehicles at one of its largest overseas military bases

Photo: kadena.af.mil

One of the largest U.S. overseas military bases has banned vehicles manufactured by Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD due to security concerns. The U.S. military in Japan announced this on Tuesday, October 27, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

The ban, which took effect this week at Kadena Air Base on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa, has fueled speculation that similar measures could be introduced at other U.S. military facilities as part of Washington's efforts to counter Chinese technologies that it suspects are being used to collect sensitive information.

"These vehicles pose an unacceptable and unmitigable risk to our personnel and our mission," said Lieutenant Colonel Ally Stormer, a spokesperson for the U.S. Air Force's 18th Wing at Kadena.

The restrictions apply to all BYD vehicles, including private cars, taxis, and delivery vehicles, reports said, adding that security personnel stationed at the base gates had been instructed to block BYD vehicles and order drivers to turn around.

Why this U.S. military base is important

Kadena, the largest U.S. Air Force base in East Asia, would be directly involved in responding to a crisis involving China, Russia, or North Korea.

It is equipped with the powerful Typhon missile system, which is reportedly capable of launching Tomahawk missiles up to 1,600 km, allowing it to reach parts of China and Russia. Kadena also houses fighter jets and aircraft used for aerial refueling, surveillance, and reconnaissance, according to the base's website.

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