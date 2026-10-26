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The Pentagon is preparing U.S. military bases for 90 days of autonomous operation in the event of a large-scale war - Fox News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

The FORTRESS program is intended to provide U.S. bases with energy, fuel, water, and ammunition. Civilian factories will be able to switch to military production.

The Pentagon is preparing U.S. military bases for 90 days of autonomous operation in the event of a large-scale war - Fox News

The Pentagon plans to prepare U.S. military bases for autonomous operation for at least 90 days in the event of a large-scale armed conflict. Fox News reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the FORTRESS program, developed at the initiative of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, provides for connecting U.S. military bases to independent power sources, supplying them with reserves of fuel, water, and ammunition, as well as equipping civilian factories with all the necessary equipment for an emergency transition to military production.

These measures are intended specifically for a potential large-scale conflict that would disrupt the operation of power grids and supply chains worldwide

- the article says.

It is indicated that the program also provides for the possibility of redirecting civilian enterprises toward the production of military goods.

"The next conflict will likely be fought on several fronts. When that happens, global supply chains will collapse," said Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell.

We remind you

At the beginning of October Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said that some U.S. military forces and capabilities currently stationed in Europe could be redeployed to the Western Hemisphere.

The Pentagon is adopting Ukrainian ideas and wartime experience to develop the U.S. military05.10.26, 06:45 • 28176 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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