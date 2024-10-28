The United States will not impose new restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons if the DPRK goes to war
Kyiv • UNN
The Pentagon reports 10,000 North Korean troops in Russia, some of whom are moving to Ukraine. The US will not impose new restrictions on the use of US weapons if the DPRK participates in hostilities.
Kyiv will not face any new restrictions on the use of American weapons if North Korean troops enter the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia. This was stated in the Pentagon, according to Reutersand UNN.
Details
The United States clarifies that Russia has deployed 10,000 soldiers from North Korea to , not 3,000 as previously reported.
Some of these soldiers have already moved closer to Ukraine, and we are increasingly concerned that Russia intends to use these soldiers in combat or in support of combat operations against Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region of Russia near the border with Ukraine
At the same time, she said that the Pentagon could not yet confirm the presence of DPRK troops in the Kursk region of Russia, but suggested that "they are probably moving in that direction.
The United States will not impose new restrictions on Ukraine's use of U.S. weapons if North Korea engages in combat
Recall
On Monday, October 28, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed the information about the involvement of North Korean troops in the Kursk region of Russia and added that this is another gap in NATO's security documents.