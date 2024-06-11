The United States lifted the ban on the supply of weapons to Azov. This is reported by the Washington Post, reports UNN.

Details

On Monday, the State Department said the Biden administration would allow the Ukrainian Azov military to use U.S. weapons, lifting a ban imposed many years ago amid concerns in Washington about the group's origins.

Now the former Azov volunteer group, which became part of the National Guard of Ukraine in 2015, will have access to the same US military assistance as any other unit.

The change in US policy has become apparent as the summer fighting season begins in Ukraine, where the Russian army has increased pressure in the East and on the country's energy infrastructure. The Biden administration made this decision to provide greater support to Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.

