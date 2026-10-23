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The United States is developing the Raid Hunter 50 mm anti-aircraft gun, which will be able to shoot down Shahed drones at a distance of up to 5 km

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Northrop Grumman is creating the Raid Hunter anti-aircraft system with a 50 mm gun and a radar capable of tracking more than 1,000 targets. A prototype is planned by 2027.

The United States is developing the Raid Hunter 50 mm anti-aircraft gun, which will be able to shoot down Shahed drones at a distance of up to 5 km

The American company Northrop Grumman is developing a new 50-mm Raid Hunter anti-aircraft system to combat unmanned aerial vehicles, including Shahed-type drones. The system will have an engagement range of up to 5 km, and a production prototype is planned to be manufactured by the end of the second quarter of 2027. Defense Express reports this, citing Janes, writes UNN.

Details

Representatives of Northrop Grumman spoke about the development during the AUSA 2026 defense exhibition in the United States. According to them, the company conducts tests approximately every month, checking the operation of the gun, radar, and control system.

By the time the prototype is created, total investment in Raid Hunter is expected to exceed $100 million. The U.S. Army and Air Force, as well as foreign partners, have already expressed interest in the development.

What makes the new American anti-aircraft gun special

Raid Hunter is being developed based on the 50-mm Bushmaster Chain Gun automatic cannon and the SRC Gryphon R1810 radar. The latter is capable of simultaneously tracking more than 1,000 aerial targets.

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Unlike the 35-mm Skynex and Skyranger systems, which are already used by Ukrainian forces, the American development will have a larger caliber. This will make it possible to increase the engagement range and altitude against unmanned aerial vehicles.

In addition, 50-mm shells with programmable fuzes could potentially create a larger cloud of fragments, increasing the chances of destroying a drone. At the same time, the larger caliber means a smaller ammunition load, a lower rate of fire, and an increase in the system's weight.

The developers position Raid Hunter as a relatively inexpensive solution for protecting military bases, airfields, and other important facilities from unmanned aerial vehicles. The system is also planned to be made suitable for transport by C-130 aircraft.

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Stepan Haftko

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