The United Kingdom supports the candidacy of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for the post of the next NATO Secretary General. As UNN reports, Sky News reported with reference to the British Foreign Office.

Details

The current NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to step down this year. He has been in office since 2014 and his term has been extended several times.

The successor must be agreed upon by all Allies. This is usually a closed process, so it is important that the UK publicly supports a potential candidate.

A Foreign Office source said that the UK believes Mark Rutte, an experienced politician, is the ideal person to lead the Alliance at a time when NATO is working hard to strengthen its defense capabilities to deter Russian aggression.

The United Kingdom strongly supports Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as NATO Secretary General, succeeding Jens Stoltenberg. Rutte is well respected in the Alliance, has strong defense and security credentials and will ensure that the Alliance remains strong and ready to defend and deter - said the British official.

Politico: Biden backs Rutte as new NATO chief