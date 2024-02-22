The United Kingdom announces support for Mark Rutte's candidacy for NATO Secretary General - Sky News

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43911 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 101723 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 141973 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 110790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 104867 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 47809 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 96344 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 97525 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 237758 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 284627 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 2446 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30249 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 48624 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36625 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 105656 views
The United Kingdom announces support for Mark Rutte's candidacy for NATO Secretary General - Sky News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20792 views

The United Kingdom has announced its support for Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who may become the next NATO Secretary General.

The United Kingdom supports the candidacy of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for the post of the next NATO Secretary General. As UNN reports, Sky News reported with reference to the British Foreign Office.

Details

The current NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to step down this year. He has been in office since 2014 and his term has been extended several times.

The successor must be agreed upon by all Allies. This is usually a closed process, so it is important that the UK publicly supports a potential candidate.

A Foreign Office source said that the UK believes Mark Rutte, an experienced politician, is the ideal person to lead the Alliance at a time when NATO is working hard to strengthen its defense capabilities to deter Russian aggression. 

The United Kingdom strongly supports Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as NATO Secretary General, succeeding Jens Stoltenberg. Rutte is well respected in the Alliance, has strong defense and security credentials and will ensure that the Alliance remains strong and ready to defend and deter

- said the British official.

Politico: Biden backs Rutte as new NATO chief22.02.24, 04:14 • 29849 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
United Kingdom
Jens Stoltenberg
