A representative of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration proposed that Guyana consider transferring part of its territory to neighboring Venezuela. The territory in question is the resource-rich Essequibo region, which Caracas has claimed for more than 180 years. Reuters reported this, citing three people familiar with the matter, writes UNN.

Details

According to the agency, the initiative was voiced back in September by Jeremy Levin, head of the State Department's policy planning staff.

The proposal shocked Guyanese officials. Washington subsequently assured them that the official U.S. position on the borders of the two states remained unchanged.

Levin himself confirmed that preliminary consultations had taken place, saying that he had acted on the White House's instructions and briefed Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the results.

Why Venezuela claims Essequibo

The territorial dispute intensified after ExxonMobil discovered major oil deposits off the coast of Essequibo in 2015.

The region also has significant deposits of gold, diamonds, and bauxite. At the same time, the United States and most countries in the world recognize it as part of Guyana.

Machado's return to Venezuela threatens a review of billion-dollar oil deals

The talks gained momentum after Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, appealed to Trump for help in organizing a dialogue with Guyana.

After Nicolás Maduro was captured in January 2026, U.S. influence over Venezuela increased significantly. In particular, on November 18, Washington and Caracas concluded an agreement to expand military cooperation and protect their borders.

Trump spoke about turning Venezuela into the 51st U.S. state