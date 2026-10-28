Trump spoke about turning Venezuela into the 51st U.S. state

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that Venezuela could become the 51st U.S. state in the future. He also proposed holding gubernatorial elections in the country instead of presidential elections, UNN writes, citing a statement by the American leader.

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Perhaps one day soon it will become a prosperous 51st state. Let’s make it the 51st state, and instead of a president, we will have gubernatorial elections — Trump said.

Thus, the U.S. president publicly allowed for the possibility of incorporating Venezuela into the United States.

At the same time, it is unclear from the statement cited whether this is a real political initiative or a rhetorical supposition.

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