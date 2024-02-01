The State Service of Special Communications is studying the interdependence of critical infrastructure facilities to prevent a "domino effect" during cyberattacks

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102075 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128859 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129966 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171458 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169352 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275666 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177847 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167015 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148721 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244354 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101690 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 86181 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82823 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 95142 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35763 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275661 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244351 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229566 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255018 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240905 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 4136 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128852 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103735 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103864 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120170 views
The State Service of Special Communications is studying the interdependence of critical infrastructure facilities to prevent a "domino effect" during cyberattacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24854 views

Experts of the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine are studying the dependencies between critical infrastructure facilities to prevent cascading destruction during possible enemy cyberattacks.

The State Service for Special Communications is studying threats to critical infrastructure facilities, measures to protect them, and the dependence of facilities on each other to prevent cascading destruction. This was reported by a representative of the State Special Communications Service Vasyl Ananyev, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Ukrainian experts took part in the international conference "Cyber Resilience in the Modern World. Ukraine's Experience", which took place in Warsaw and discussed the development of a national system of critical infrastructure protection.

According to the representative of the State Service for Special Communications, the priority is to study the dependencies and interdependencies of critical infrastructure and the possibility of cascading effects (the domino effect). He cited the cyberattack on Kyivstar, a mobile operator, as an example, which not only caused the absence of mobile communications and the Internet (which threatened civilian lives due to the inability to call an ambulance or emergency assistance), but also had a negative impact on a significant number of other sectors. In particular, there was a negative impact on the functioning of the banking system, as it was impossible to use ATM terminals that depended on mobile communication, and it was impossible to pay for basic necessities in stores or buy medicines at a pharmacy through a terminal.

He also noted that Ukraine is constantly improving its plans to protect against all types of threats in order to understand vulnerabilities to combined attacks on critical infrastructure, as the aggressor aims to slow down the resumption of critical services to the population. At the same time, experts are focused not only on protecting but also on ensuring the resilience of critical infrastructure facilities.

Dozens of infected computers: the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine told about the consequences of fraudulent mailing from the alleged SES22.01.24, 14:21 • 22921 view

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
state-special-communications-service-of-ukraineState Special Communications Service of Ukraine
kyivstarKyivstar
ukraineUkraine

