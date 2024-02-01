The State Service of Special Communications is studying the interdependence of critical infrastructure facilities to prevent a "domino effect" during cyberattacks

The State Service for Special Communications is studying threats to critical infrastructure facilities, measures to protect them, and the dependence of facilities on each other to prevent cascading destruction. This was reported by a representative of the State Special Communications Service Vasyl Ananyev, UNN reports.

It is noted that Ukrainian experts took part in the international conference "Cyber Resilience in the Modern World. Ukraine's Experience", which took place in Warsaw and discussed the development of a national system of critical infrastructure protection.

According to the representative of the State Service for Special Communications, the priority is to study the dependencies and interdependencies of critical infrastructure and the possibility of cascading effects (the domino effect). He cited the cyberattack on Kyivstar, a mobile operator, as an example, which not only caused the absence of mobile communications and the Internet (which threatened civilian lives due to the inability to call an ambulance or emergency assistance), but also had a negative impact on a significant number of other sectors. In particular, there was a negative impact on the functioning of the banking system, as it was impossible to use ATM terminals that depended on mobile communication, and it was impossible to pay for basic necessities in stores or buy medicines at a pharmacy through a terminal.

He also noted that Ukraine is constantly improving its plans to protect against all types of threats in order to understand vulnerabilities to combined attacks on critical infrastructure, as the aggressor aims to slow down the resumption of critical services to the population. At the same time, experts are focused not only on protecting but also on ensuring the resilience of critical infrastructure facilities.

