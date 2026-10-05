The State Emergency Service showed footage of the aftermath of the overnight attack on Kharkiv, where one person was killed and fires broke out

Photo: State Emergency Service

One person was killed and six others injured in a nighttime Russian missile attack on Kharkiv. Rescuers showed footage of the response to the aftermath of the strikes, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

Russian forces launched missile strikes on the city’s Industrialnyi district. The attack caused a fire.

The fire engulfed the premises of a two-story administrative building, cars, and rubbish.

Rescuers showed the aftermath of the attack

Residential buildings, an administrative and industrial building, and cars were also damaged.

Rescuers extinguished the fire. State Emergency Service units, bomb disposal experts, psychologists, police officers, medics, volunteers, and the city’s municipal services worked at the scene.

A Russian drone struck a high-rise building in Kharkiv; one person was killed.