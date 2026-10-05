The State Emergency Service showed footage of the aftermath of the overnight attack on Kharkiv, where one person was killed and fires broke out
Kyiv • UNN
Russian missiles struck Kharkiv’s Industrialnyi district. One person was killed, six were injured, and rescuers extinguished the fires.
One person was killed and six others injured in a nighttime Russian missile attack on Kharkiv. Rescuers showed footage of the response to the aftermath of the strikes, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.
Details
Russian forces launched missile strikes on the city’s Industrialnyi district. The attack caused a fire.
The fire engulfed the premises of a two-story administrative building, cars, and rubbish.
Rescuers showed the aftermath of the attack
Residential buildings, an administrative and industrial building, and cars were also damaged.
Rescuers extinguished the fire. State Emergency Service units, bomb disposal experts, psychologists, police officers, medics, volunteers, and the city’s municipal services worked at the scene.
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