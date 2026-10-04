A Russian drone struck a high-rise building in Kharkiv; one person was killed.

In Kharkiv, a Russian drone struck a multi-story residential building in the Industrialnyi district. One person was killed and there are injuries as a result of the attack, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said, reports UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, Russian forces may have used a strike drone of the “Banderol” type.

Initially, the mayor of Kharkiv reported that 2 people had been killed and several injured, but later wrote: “According to уточнена information from the Situation Center, one person was killed in the double strike by ‘Banderol’ drones on the Industrialnyi district, and six others were injured; cars and an administrative building are on fire, and about ten multi-story residential buildings have been damaged. The rescue and search operation is ongoing.”

The relevant services are working at the site of the strike. The final consequences of the Russian attack and information about possible people under the rubble are currently being clarified.

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