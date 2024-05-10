The situation in the power system is not the most difficult, but there will be new challenges in the summer - Ukrenergo

The current situation in the power system is not the most difficult, but in the summer we need to expect new challenges related to power shortages due to damage. This was stated by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Now is not the most difficult situation that could be, because we are not experiencing the heat that will be in the summer and, accordingly, our consumers are not using air conditioners. On the other hand, we understand that in summer there is less resource of the hydroelectric power plant, especially when it is hot and the NPP has not yet reached its minimum capacity. Therefore, we will definitely face challenges in the summer and they relate to power shortages due to damage - Kudrytsky says.

He also spoke about the operation of the backbone network.

Speaking about the operation of the backbone network, it is virtually unrestricted, with only some restrictions in Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih. But such restrictions are expected to be lifted in the near future, provided there are no new attacks - explained the Chairman of the Management Board of NPC Ukrenergo.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi , Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, explained that in order to balance Ukraine's power system during a shortage , Ukrenergo applies consumption restrictions for non-household consumers through power limitation schedules depending on the situation.