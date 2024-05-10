The situation in the power system is not the most difficult, but there will be new challenges in the summer - Ukrenergo

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82740 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107660 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150488 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154497 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250696 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174221 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165468 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148351 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226090 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113069 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41207 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33246 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65429 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33724 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59623 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250696 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226090 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212150 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237893 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224673 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82740 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59623 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65429 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112984 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113873 views
The situation in the power system is not the most difficult, but there will be new challenges in the summer - Ukrenergo

The situation in the power system is not the most difficult, but there will be new challenges in the summer - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19737 views

The current situation in the power grid is not the most difficult, but new challenges are expected in the summer due to power shortages caused by damage.

The current situation in the power system is not the most difficult, but in the summer we need to expect new challenges related to power shortages due to damage. This was stated by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Now is not the most difficult situation that could be, because we are not experiencing the heat that will be in the summer and, accordingly, our consumers are not using air conditioners. On the other hand, we understand that in summer there is less resource of the hydroelectric power plant, especially when it is hot and the NPP has not yet reached its minimum capacity. Therefore, we will definitely face challenges in the summer and they relate to power shortages due to damage

- Kudrytsky says.

He also spoke about the operation of the backbone network.

Speaking about the operation of the backbone network, it is virtually unrestricted, with only some restrictions in Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih. But such restrictions are expected to be lifted in the near future, provided there are no new attacks

- explained the Chairman of the Management Board of NPC Ukrenergo.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi , Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, explained that in order to balance Ukraine's power system during a shortage , Ukrenergo applies consumption restrictions for non-household consumers through power limitation schedules depending on the situation.

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih
kharkivKharkiv

