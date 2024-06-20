The situation in the Pokrovsky direction is tense, the Defense Forces are trying to exhaust the invaders - General Staff

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 154 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 17084 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 153936 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 148636 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 161722 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212152 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246570 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152947 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371048 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183500 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 98417 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141414 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129261 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37187 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 55683 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 172 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 153955 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129401 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 148647 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141536 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12783 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13962 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17980 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19106 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37248 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The situation in the Pokrovsky direction is tense, the Defense Forces are trying to exhaust the invaders - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25951 views

The situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains tense, and the Defense Forces are taking measures to deplete the offensive potential of the invaders. Since the beginning of the day, the Russians have made 12 attempts to break through the Ukrainian Defense.

The situation in the Pokrovsky direction is tense, the Defense Forces are trying to exhaust the invaders - General Staff

Today, as of 10: 00 on June 20, 47 military clashes took place at the front. The enemy remains particularly active in the Pokrovsky direction, where since the beginning of the day it has made 12 attempts to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The situation is tense, the General Staff said, reports UNN

Details 

According to the General Staff, the invaders have carried out 523 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements since the beginning of the day.

On Kupyansky direction , 5 assault operations continue in the areas of Steppe Novoselovka, Peschany, Stelmakhovka and Ternov. Three more enemy attacks near Stelmakhovka have already been repelled. The situation is under control.

On Seversky direction there is a battle in the area of Razdolovka. And our soldiers have already repelled four attempts of the invaders to move forward near this settlement. Enemy losses are being clarified.

On Kramatorsk direction since the beginning of the day there were six clashes. Three attacks near Ivanovo and Andreevka have been repelled, and fighting is underway in the areas of Klishcheyevka and Kalinovka. The Russian aggressor is not successful.

The enemy has become more active in The Toretsk direction – today it is trying to push our defenders out of positions near Shumov and New York. The battle continues.

The enemy remains particularly active in The Pokrovsky direction.  since the beginning of the day, he has already made 12 attempts to break through our defenses in the areas of Alexandropol, Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol, Novoselovka Pervaya and Tonenky. Ten of them are still ongoing. 

The situation is tense, the Defense Forces are taking measures to deplete the offensive potential of the invaders

- told in the General Staff.

Yesterday's activity of the invaders in the direction led to the loss of 245 people killed and wounded. One armored personnel carrier, an artillery system and a car were destroyed. Two armored combat vehicles, four guns and two enemy vehicles were damaged.

On The Kurakhovsky direction, seven attacks of the invaders continue in the areas of Georgievka, Pobeda, Konstantinovka and Praskoveyevka. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.

In the Vremovsky direction, the enemy is trying to advance from the Vodiane area. Our units are holding back the enemy with fire.

The invaders did not conduct active offensive operations in other areas, the General Staff added.

General Staff: 158 clashes occurred at the front during the day, the Defense Forces hit one important enemy object20.06.24, 10:44 • 23675 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Toretsk
Kurakhovo
New York City
Konstantinovka
Kramatorsk
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91