The situation in the Pokrovsky direction is tense, the Defense Forces are trying to exhaust the invaders - General Staff

Today, as of 10: 00 on June 20, 47 military clashes took place at the front. The enemy remains particularly active in the Pokrovsky direction, where since the beginning of the day it has made 12 attempts to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The situation is tense, the General Staff said, reports UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff, the invaders have carried out 523 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements since the beginning of the day.

On Kupyansky direction , 5 assault operations continue in the areas of Steppe Novoselovka, Peschany, Stelmakhovka and Ternov. Three more enemy attacks near Stelmakhovka have already been repelled. The situation is under control.

On Seversky direction there is a battle in the area of Razdolovka. And our soldiers have already repelled four attempts of the invaders to move forward near this settlement. Enemy losses are being clarified.

On Kramatorsk direction since the beginning of the day there were six clashes. Three attacks near Ivanovo and Andreevka have been repelled, and fighting is underway in the areas of Klishcheyevka and Kalinovka. The Russian aggressor is not successful.

The enemy has become more active in The Toretsk direction – today it is trying to push our defenders out of positions near Shumov and New York. The battle continues.

The enemy remains particularly active in The Pokrovsky direction. since the beginning of the day, he has already made 12 attempts to break through our defenses in the areas of Alexandropol, Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol, Novoselovka Pervaya and Tonenky. Ten of them are still ongoing.

The situation is tense, the Defense Forces are taking measures to deplete the offensive potential of the invaders - told in the General Staff.

Yesterday's activity of the invaders in the direction led to the loss of 245 people killed and wounded. One armored personnel carrier, an artillery system and a car were destroyed. Two armored combat vehicles, four guns and two enemy vehicles were damaged.

On The Kurakhovsky direction, seven attacks of the invaders continue in the areas of Georgievka, Pobeda, Konstantinovka and Praskoveyevka. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.

In the Vremovsky direction, the enemy is trying to advance from the Vodiane area. Our units are holding back the enemy with fire.

The invaders did not conduct active offensive operations in other areas, the General Staff added.

General Staff: 158 clashes occurred at the front during the day, the Defense Forces hit one important enemy object